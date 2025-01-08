Mumbai's Notorious Thief Nabbed After Daring Heist

In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai police have apprehended a notorious thief who orchestrated a daring heist on New Year's Eve. The offender, Deepak Ravindra Khawale, was caught in the city's outskirts, Bhayander.

During the audacious robbery, Khawale clandestinely entered a senior citizen's residence in the upscale Khar area. Breaking the window grille, he made off with a treasure trove of valuables, including 24 watches, three iPhones, two digital cameras, and a laptop, collectively valued at Rs 50 lakh.

Vigilant police efforts, leveraging CCTV and technical expertise, led to Khawale's capture and the retrieval of the stolen goods. Sub-Inspector Hanumant Kumbhare confirmed that Khawale, a habitual criminal, has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for house-breaking and other offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)