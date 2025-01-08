Aid Convoys Break Through Blockade to Reach Kurram

In a significant breakthrough, two aid convoys finally departed to the beleaguered Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The convoys, carrying essential food and medical supplies, had been stranded for days after a violent attack.

The road blockage ensued after an assault on Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud on January 4, while he worked to restore peace in the region. Officials confirmed that additional convoys are set to be dispatched soon, ensuring continued support to the conflict-ridden area.

The government has imposed Section 144 to curb unrest, as local tribes strive to maintain peace. The Peace Committee has pledged to deliver safe passage for relief convoys and address the damages suffered by residents.

