Aid Convoys Break Through Blockade to Reach Kurram
Two aid convoys carrying relief goods, food, and medical supplies left for Kurram district in northwest Pakistan after being stranded for four days due to a road closure following an attack. The incident injured Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud. Peace efforts continue to ensure safe passage for upcoming convoys.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant breakthrough, two aid convoys finally departed to the beleaguered Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The convoys, carrying essential food and medical supplies, had been stranded for days after a violent attack.
The road blockage ensued after an assault on Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud on January 4, while he worked to restore peace in the region. Officials confirmed that additional convoys are set to be dispatched soon, ensuring continued support to the conflict-ridden area.
The government has imposed Section 144 to curb unrest, as local tribes strive to maintain peace. The Peace Committee has pledged to deliver safe passage for relief convoys and address the damages suffered by residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
