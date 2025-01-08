Left Menu

Prominent Businessman Arrested in High-Profile Harassment Case

Boby Chemmanur, a well-known businessman, was arrested following allegations of sexual harassment made by Malayalam actress Honey Rose. The arrest was executed by a Special Investigation Team in Kerala, leading to charges under Sections 75(4) of the BNS and 67 of the IT Act. Rose expressed relief and gratitude for police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:32 IST
Prominent Businessman Arrested in High-Profile Harassment Case
Boby Chemmanur
  • Country:
  • India

Boby Chemmanur, a prominent businessman, was taken into custody on Wednesday following allegations of sexual harassment by Malayalam actress Honey Rose. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), established by Kochi city police, executed the arrest in Wayanad and transported him to Kochi.

The operation, which involved intercepting Chemmanur's vehicle at a tea estate, ended with his detention at the Central Police Station in Kochi. The charges against Chemmanur include Sections 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the IT Act, after Rose accused him of making repeated sexually colored remarks.

Reacting to the legal actions, Honey Rose expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala police via social media. She emphasized the serious impact of online harassment and expressed satisfaction with the supportive measures taken by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025