Prominent Businessman Arrested in High-Profile Harassment Case

Boby Chemmanur, a prominent businessman, was taken into custody on Wednesday following allegations of sexual harassment by Malayalam actress Honey Rose. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), established by Kochi city police, executed the arrest in Wayanad and transported him to Kochi.

The operation, which involved intercepting Chemmanur's vehicle at a tea estate, ended with his detention at the Central Police Station in Kochi. The charges against Chemmanur include Sections 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the IT Act, after Rose accused him of making repeated sexually colored remarks.

Reacting to the legal actions, Honey Rose expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala police via social media. She emphasized the serious impact of online harassment and expressed satisfaction with the supportive measures taken by authorities.

