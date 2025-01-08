Prominent Businessman Arrested in High-Profile Harassment Case
Boby Chemmanur, a well-known businessman, was arrested following allegations of sexual harassment made by Malayalam actress Honey Rose. The arrest was executed by a Special Investigation Team in Kerala, leading to charges under Sections 75(4) of the BNS and 67 of the IT Act. Rose expressed relief and gratitude for police action.
- Country:
- India
Boby Chemmanur, a prominent businessman, was taken into custody on Wednesday following allegations of sexual harassment by Malayalam actress Honey Rose. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), established by Kochi city police, executed the arrest in Wayanad and transported him to Kochi.
The operation, which involved intercepting Chemmanur's vehicle at a tea estate, ended with his detention at the Central Police Station in Kochi. The charges against Chemmanur include Sections 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the IT Act, after Rose accused him of making repeated sexually colored remarks.
Reacting to the legal actions, Honey Rose expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala police via social media. She emphasized the serious impact of online harassment and expressed satisfaction with the supportive measures taken by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UNESCO Launches Disaster Risk Management Training to Protect World Heritage Sites in Africa
Govt asks GSI to redefine TN tungsten mine block, exclude biodiversity site
Russian region declares emergency situation as Black Sea oil spill fallout widens
Three workers killed as crane falls on them at jetty construction site at Okha port in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district: Police.
3 workers crushed to death by crane at Gujarat Okha port's jetty construction site