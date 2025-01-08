Tragedy in Shimla: Minor Rape Victim Dies After Giving Birth

In a tragic incident, a minor rape victim from Shimla's Rampur area lost her life after giving birth to a baby boy, the police reported on Wednesday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she subsequently passed away post-delivery. The newborn has been transferred to IGMC, Shimla, for further medical care, according to officials.

Authorities have registered a case under the POCSO Act based on the victim's father's complaint. He mentioned that she suffered from stomach pain leading to the discovery of her seven-month pregnancy via ultrasound. Despite family efforts, the minor remained silent about the perpetrator's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)