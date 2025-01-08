Tragedy in Shimla: Minor Rape Victim Dies After Giving Birth
A minor rape victim in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, died after delivering a baby boy in a hospital. The newborn was sent for treatment at IGMC, Shimla. A rape case under the POCSO Act has been filed following a complaint by the victim's father. The victim remained silent about the accused.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a minor rape victim from Shimla's Rampur area lost her life after giving birth to a baby boy, the police reported on Wednesday.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where she subsequently passed away post-delivery. The newborn has been transferred to IGMC, Shimla, for further medical care, according to officials.
Authorities have registered a case under the POCSO Act based on the victim's father's complaint. He mentioned that she suffered from stomach pain leading to the discovery of her seven-month pregnancy via ultrasound. Despite family efforts, the minor remained silent about the perpetrator's identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shimla
- Rape
- Victim
- Himachal Pradesh
- POCSO
- Newborn
- Hospital
- Minor
- Investigation
- Crime
ALSO READ
Fire at apartment in multi-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra area; woman hospitalised: Civic officials.
Mass Hospitalization at NCC Camp Sparks Concerns in Kerala
Calcutta High Court Seeks Clarifications in RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case
World's Unfolding Crisis: From Gaza's Hospitals to Sudans' Starvation
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Evacuate Gaza's Indonesian Hospital