Tragedy in Shimla: Minor Rape Victim Dies After Giving Birth

A minor rape victim in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, died after delivering a baby boy in a hospital. The newborn was sent for treatment at IGMC, Shimla. A rape case under the POCSO Act has been filed following a complaint by the victim's father. The victim remained silent about the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:40 IST
In a tragic incident, a minor rape victim from Shimla's Rampur area lost her life after giving birth to a baby boy, the police reported on Wednesday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she subsequently passed away post-delivery. The newborn has been transferred to IGMC, Shimla, for further medical care, according to officials.

Authorities have registered a case under the POCSO Act based on the victim's father's complaint. He mentioned that she suffered from stomach pain leading to the discovery of her seven-month pregnancy via ultrasound. Despite family efforts, the minor remained silent about the perpetrator's identity.

