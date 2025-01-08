Left Menu

Garland's Report Decision on Trump's Classified Records

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will not release the portion of Jack Smith's investigative report related to President-elect Donald Trump's handling of classified records. Currently, only the part concerning Trump's attempts to influence the 2020 presidential election will be made public, as per a recent court filing.

Updated: 08-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:41 IST
In a strategic move, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has decided not to unveil the segment of Special Counsel Jack Smith's report concerning President-elect Donald Trump's handling of classified records. This was confirmed in the Justice Department's latest court submission.

The disclosure came Wednesday in a filing with an Atlanta-based federal appeals court. It revealed that while Smith has completed his comprehensive investigative report, Garland is opting for the release of the section addressing Trump's endeavors to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

This decision emphasizes the Justice Department's current focus on the election interference aspect, leaving the portion related to classified documents under wraps for the time being.

