Garland's Report Decision on Trump's Classified Records
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will not release the portion of Jack Smith's investigative report related to President-elect Donald Trump's handling of classified records. Currently, only the part concerning Trump's attempts to influence the 2020 presidential election will be made public, as per a recent court filing.
- Country:
- United States
This decision emphasizes the Justice Department's current focus on the election interference aspect, leaving the portion related to classified documents under wraps for the time being.
