Missing Man Returns Alive in Bihar After 17 Years

In a surprising twist, Nathuni Pal, presumed dead for 17 years, returned to his village in Bihar. Initially thought murdered by relatives who were arrested, Nathuni had been living as a vagabond. His return raises questions about the wrongful imprisonment of his accused relatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rohtas | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:28 IST
Nathuni Pal has shocked a Bihar village by returning alive 17 years after being presumed murdered. His relatives, accused of killing him over a land dispute, were arrested in 2008. The case took a dramatic turn as Nathuni, who had been living as a homeless person, was discovered in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Four family members—Rati Pal, Vimlesh Pal, Bhagwan Pal, and Satyendra Pal—were incarcerated for two years before being released on bail in connection with his alleged murder. However, the trial continues, casting doubt on the legal procedure undertaken based on assumptions rather than evidence.

Nathuni's unexpected return has reignited discussions over wrongful imprisonment, as one of the accused, Bhagwan Pal, expressed his anguish over the lost years in jail and the ongoing legal battle. The incident highlights lapses in investigation processes, bringing scrutiny to law enforcement operations in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

