Streetlight Dispute Sparks Violence in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
A dispute over a streetlight installation in Delhi's Sangam Vihar led to violence, with injuries reported on both sides. The altercation involved multiple parties, including local politician Pankaj Gupta. Police are investigating the incident after receiving complaints from the involved parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A dispute over the installation of a streetlight in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area turned violent, resulting in injuries to two individuals, according to local police reports.
The conflict reportedly started when a 24-year-old man named Saurav called law enforcement on Tuesday, claiming he was attacked by Yashpal and his associates.
Amid allegations and counter-allegations, the altercation soon involved local councillor Pankaj Gupta. Police are currently investigating the matter, having received complaints from both parties involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland police investigate role of foreign ship after power cable outage
New York taxi driver hits 6 pedestrians, 3 taken to hospital, police say
Bihar Police say 'mild force' used, deny any 'injury' to BPSC aspirants protesting in Patna
Sports Stars Sidelined by Injuries and Records in Focus
Delhi's 2024: A Year of Threats, Violence, and Controversies