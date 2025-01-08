Streetlight Dispute Sparks Violence in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

A dispute over the installation of a streetlight in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area turned violent, resulting in injuries to two individuals, according to local police reports.

The conflict reportedly started when a 24-year-old man named Saurav called law enforcement on Tuesday, claiming he was attacked by Yashpal and his associates.

Amid allegations and counter-allegations, the altercation soon involved local councillor Pankaj Gupta. Police are currently investigating the matter, having received complaints from both parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)