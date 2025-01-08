Court Rejects CBI's Transit Remand Request for ED Official in Bribery Case

A special court in Mumbai has dismissed the CBI's plea for a transit remand of Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Vishal Deep, arrested in a corruption case.

The CBI had detained Deep on accusations of demanding a bribe from the Himalayan group chairman. The court declared the arrest illegal, leading to his release.

The defense argued the case against Deep was fabricated and highlighted procedural violations. The court sided with the defense, denying the transit remand request.

