Justice Alito Urges Trump to Hire Former Clerk

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito recommended his former law clerk, William Levi, to President-elect Donald Trump for a position in the new administration. Alito confirmed that his conversation with Trump focused solely on Levi's qualifications and did not include any discussion of the president-elect's legal issues.

Updated: 09-01-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 04:19 IST
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has reportedly made a recommendation to President-elect Donald Trump for a position within the incoming administration. According to ABC News, Alito suggested former law clerk William Levi, citing his competence for the job.

Alito confirmed the conversation in a statement, clarifying that the discussion specifically addressed Levi's credentials. "William Levi, one of my former law clerks, asked me to take a call from President-elect Trump regarding his qualifications to serve in a government position," said Alito.

Alito additionally noted that the conversation, which took place over the phone on Tuesday, did not veer into any of Trump's ongoing legal issues.

