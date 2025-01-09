Justice Alito Urges Trump to Hire Former Clerk
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito recommended his former law clerk, William Levi, to President-elect Donald Trump for a position in the new administration. Alito confirmed that his conversation with Trump focused solely on Levi's qualifications and did not include any discussion of the president-elect's legal issues.
- Country:
- United States
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has reportedly made a recommendation to President-elect Donald Trump for a position within the incoming administration. According to ABC News, Alito suggested former law clerk William Levi, citing his competence for the job.
Alito confirmed the conversation in a statement, clarifying that the discussion specifically addressed Levi's credentials. "William Levi, one of my former law clerks, asked me to take a call from President-elect Trump regarding his qualifications to serve in a government position," said Alito.
Alito additionally noted that the conversation, which took place over the phone on Tuesday, did not veer into any of Trump's ongoing legal issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
International experts outline recommendations for reducing bias risk in AI health tech
"Local administration directed to carry out immediate relief operations": CM Dhami on Bhimtal bus accident
Good Governance Day: Haryana CM highlights need for empathy in govt administration
FICCI's Bold Pre-Budget Recommendations: Paving the Path for Progressive Economic Reforms
Bihar Exam Protests: District Administration Offers Dialogue to Aspirants