Justice Alito Urges Trump to Hire Former Clerk

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has reportedly made a recommendation to President-elect Donald Trump for a position within the incoming administration. According to ABC News, Alito suggested former law clerk William Levi, citing his competence for the job.

Alito confirmed the conversation in a statement, clarifying that the discussion specifically addressed Levi's credentials. "William Levi, one of my former law clerks, asked me to take a call from President-elect Trump regarding his qualifications to serve in a government position," said Alito.

Alito additionally noted that the conversation, which took place over the phone on Tuesday, did not veer into any of Trump's ongoing legal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)