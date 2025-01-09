Tragedy in Detroit: Guilty But Mentally Ill
In Detroit, 21-year-old Dontae Smith pleaded guilty but mentally ill for random shootings that killed three people. The incident occurred in August 2022. His plea deal carries a minimum 30-year sentence. At the time, he was undergoing a paranoid schizophrenic episode. Police were alerted after the second victim was found.
A man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill in connection with a random string of shootings that left three people dead on the streets of Detroit. The plea deal means he will receive a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.
The tragic events unfolded on a Sunday morning in August 2022, leaving the community in shock. Investigators revealed that the gunman, 21-year-old Dontae Smith, opened fire during what his defense describes as a paranoid schizophrenic episode.
Despite initially facing charges that could have led to a life sentence, Smith reached a plea that recognizes his mental illness at the time of the shootings, which claimed the lives of two women and a man. A fourth individual and a dog were also wounded before Smith fled the scene.
