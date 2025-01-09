Left Menu

Tragedy in Detroit: Guilty But Mentally Ill

In Detroit, 21-year-old Dontae Smith pleaded guilty but mentally ill for random shootings that killed three people. The incident occurred in August 2022. His plea deal carries a minimum 30-year sentence. At the time, he was undergoing a paranoid schizophrenic episode. Police were alerted after the second victim was found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 09-01-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 04:35 IST
Tragedy in Detroit: Guilty But Mentally Ill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill in connection with a random string of shootings that left three people dead on the streets of Detroit. The plea deal means he will receive a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The tragic events unfolded on a Sunday morning in August 2022, leaving the community in shock. Investigators revealed that the gunman, 21-year-old Dontae Smith, opened fire during what his defense describes as a paranoid schizophrenic episode.

Despite initially facing charges that could have led to a life sentence, Smith reached a plea that recognizes his mental illness at the time of the shootings, which claimed the lives of two women and a man. A fourth individual and a dog were also wounded before Smith fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025