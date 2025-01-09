Brazil's Stand Against Big Tech's Exploitation of Hate Speech

In a decisive statement, Brazilian Judge Alexandre de Moraes reaffirmed that technology companies must align with the nation's laws if they wish to continue operations in Brazil. His comments arrive just after Meta's announcement regarding changes in its U.S. fact-checking program.

At a commemoration of Brazil's institutional protests, de Moraes insisted the Supreme Court would not permit tech firms to profit from hate speech. Last year, the social media platform X was suspended for over a month due to non-compliance with court orders related to hate speech moderation.

This suspension was initially ordered by de Moraes and later supported by the court's panel, sparking criticism from X's owner, Elon Musk. In recent developments, Brazilian prosecutors have requested that Meta clarify its fact-checking strategies in Brazil, amid an investigation into social media's role in propagating misinformation and online violence.

