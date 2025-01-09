Formula E Race Scandal: KTR Faces ACB Questioning

BRS Working President and MLA K T Rama Rao, also known as KTR, was grilled by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday regarding his alleged involvement in the Formula E race scandal. This comes after accusations surfaced about unauthorized payments made during his previous tenure in the BRS regime.

Rao, accompanied by his lawyer, arrived for questioning as the Telangana High Court had allowed legal aid, though only for observational purposes. The court's directive emphasizes fairness in the investigation while ensuring Rao's rights during the proceedings.

Amidst the scrutiny, Rao defended his initiatives, stating his intent was to position Hyderabad as a hub for sustainable mobility. He aimed to foster innovation and create jobs through the Telangana Mobility Valley clusters, highlighting his vision for economic growth. Rao remains optimistic, assuring the people of Telangana of his integrity while facing these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)