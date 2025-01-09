Left Menu

Formula E Race Scandal: KTR Faces ACB Questioning

BRS Working President and MLA K T Rama Rao, known as KTR, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) concerning the Formula E race scandal. Accused of unauthorized payments, Rao was accompanied by his lawyer. The Telangana High Court permitted legal observation. Rao defended his motives for promoting sustainable mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:53 IST
Formula E Race Scandal: KTR Faces ACB Questioning
K T Rama Rao
  • Country:
  • India

BRS Working President and MLA K T Rama Rao, also known as KTR, was grilled by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday regarding his alleged involvement in the Formula E race scandal. This comes after accusations surfaced about unauthorized payments made during his previous tenure in the BRS regime.

Rao, accompanied by his lawyer, arrived for questioning as the Telangana High Court had allowed legal aid, though only for observational purposes. The court's directive emphasizes fairness in the investigation while ensuring Rao's rights during the proceedings.

Amidst the scrutiny, Rao defended his initiatives, stating his intent was to position Hyderabad as a hub for sustainable mobility. He aimed to foster innovation and create jobs through the Telangana Mobility Valley clusters, highlighting his vision for economic growth. Rao remains optimistic, assuring the people of Telangana of his integrity while facing these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025