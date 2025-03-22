Chief Ministers Unite for Transparent Delimitation: Next Meet in Hyderabad

In a significant political development, Chief Ministers across Indian states have convened to address concerns over the country's delimitation process. The initiative, spearheaded by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, included leaders from Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, and Odisha.

During the inaugural meeting in Chennai, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) discussed the necessity of a transparent and inclusive approach towards any alterations in constituency boundaries. With Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attending, the assembly highlighted the importance of heightened public awareness concerning the issue.

Revanth Reddy declared plans for a subsequent meeting in Hyderabad, underscoring a strategy that extends the conversation to the national capital, Delhi. Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanizmozhi read a resolution urging that any national delimitation efforts must ensure stakeholder engagement, reflecting a defensive stance over regional political representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)