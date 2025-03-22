Southern States Rally Against Delimitation in Hyderabad

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the next meeting concerning constituency delimitation will take place in Hyderabad, Telangana. Stalin emphasized that the process might weaken the southern states' political power and stressed the importance of forming a legal expert committee to ensure fair practices.

At a Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai, Stalin urged opposition parties to unite in protesting delimitation efforts. He argued that basing constituency boundaries on population could diminish the representation of states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully managed population growth. He asserted, "Only through united protest can we achieve victory."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the BJP-led central government's rapid delimitation process, claiming it serves political interests rather than constitutional principles. He warned that Kerala and other southern states could suffer if the delimitation solely focuses on population.The meeting saw participation from several leaders, including Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)