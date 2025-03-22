Left Menu

Southern States Rally Against Delimitation in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, CM MK Stalin urges unity against the proposed constituency delimitation, arguing it unfairly disadvantages Tamil Nadu and other southern states. Advocating for legal action, he calls for a fair process. Kerala's CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the central government for pursuing political gains over democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:56 IST
Southern States Rally Against Delimitation in Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the next meeting concerning constituency delimitation will take place in Hyderabad, Telangana. Stalin emphasized that the process might weaken the southern states' political power and stressed the importance of forming a legal expert committee to ensure fair practices.

At a Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai, Stalin urged opposition parties to unite in protesting delimitation efforts. He argued that basing constituency boundaries on population could diminish the representation of states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully managed population growth. He asserted, "Only through united protest can we achieve victory."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the BJP-led central government's rapid delimitation process, claiming it serves political interests rather than constitutional principles. He warned that Kerala and other southern states could suffer if the delimitation solely focuses on population.The meeting saw participation from several leaders, including Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025