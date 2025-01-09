Left Menu

Security Breach: Drone Discovery at Bhopal Central Jail

A small China-made drone was found inside Bhopal Central Jail, triggering an investigation by authorities. Discovered near B-block, the drone weighed 30-40 grams. The jail, which holds 3,600 prisoners, has handed the drone to Gandhi Nagar police for further inquiry, raising concerns about prison security.

A China-made drone was discovered inside the high-security Bhopal Central Jail, prompting an investigation, as officials confirmed on Thursday.

The drone, weighing 30 to 40 grams and charged, was spotted between 3:30 pm and 4 pm near the B-block building by a vigilant guard. According to jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bangre, it initially appeared that the unmanned aerial device might belong to children playing nearby, as no one witnessed its landing.

Bhopal Central Jail, which covers 151 acres and houses 3,600 prisoners against a capacity of 2,600, includes high-security zones where 69 prisoners associated with banned outfits like SIMI are held. The drone has been handed over to Gandhi Nagar police, marking a significant concern for prison authorities. The jail gained previous notoriety in 2016 when eight SIMI undertrials staged a deadly escape.

