Supreme Court Verdict Upholds Social Justice in Mumbai Land Case
The Supreme Court has overturned a Bombay High Court ruling, preventing a five-acre land transfer in Worli, Mumbai, from BMC to Aditya Birla Real Estate. The land, intended for a welfare housing scheme, was allegedly sought for commercial use. The judgment emphasizes protecting social objectives over profit.
The Supreme Court has reversed the Bombay High Court's decision mandating the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to transfer ownership of a five-acre plot of land in Worli, Mumbai, to Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited, formerly known as Century Textiles.
On January 7, Justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna B Varale delivered the judgment, favouring the BMC and dismissing Aditya Birla's petition. The verdict concluded that the BMC was not legally obligated to convey the land and criticized the private firm for trying to capitalize on a property originally distributed under a housing scheme for the underprivileged.
The court's decision underlines the importance of maintaining social welfare objectives and warned against exploiting statutory benefits meant for financially weaker sections for commercial gains. The ruling ensures that legislative schemes targeting urban improvement for marginalized groups remain intact and immune to misuse.
