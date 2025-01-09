Left Menu

Singapore Detains Radicalised Trio with Middle East Battle Plans

Since October last year, Singapore has detained three men planning to fight in the Middle East against Israel. One was open to attacks on Singapore if directed. Arrested under the Internal Security Act, these individuals are not connected but have been influenced online.

  • Singapore

Singapore announced the detention of three men on Thursday, who had plotted to travel to the Middle East to fight against Israel. One suspect showed a willingness to conduct attacks within Singapore if instructed. The Home Affairs Ministry confirmed the individuals were radicalised online but operated independently.

Authorities detained the men last October under the Internal Security Act, which allows for extended detentions without trial. This trio includes a 41-year-old digital marketing director, a 21-year-old lift mechanic, and a 44-year-old security guard. One was reportedly ready to follow directives from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including carrying out attacks in Singapore, albeit without specific plans.

Although the Palestinian militant group Hamas has backing from Iran, no direct threats from Iran against Singapore have surfaced. Notably, one detainee practiced shooting in Thailand, while the other two aimed to visit Indonesian shooting ranges. In related measures last year, two more Singaporeans faced restrictions over connections to the Gaza conflict.

