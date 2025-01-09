Kidnapping Crisis: Security Threats Intensify in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at least 16 laborers were kidnapped by unidentified armed men. The abductors set their vehicle on fire. The TTP, suspected in similar abductions, is active in the area. Separately, a bomb was defused near a security convoy's route in the Tank district.
In a troubling incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local authorities confirmed that at least 16 laborers were kidnapped by unidentified armed men. The laborers, who were working on a government installation, were abducted while traveling to a construction site.
The assailants later set the vehicle on fire in the Qabal Khel area, but no group immediately claimed responsibility for the abduction. The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known for past kidnappings, is suspected to be involved. The TTP, an umbrella organization for several militant outfits, is linked to al-Qaeda and has orchestrated numerous deadly attacks in Pakistan.
In a separate incident, the bomb disposal unit successfully defused a 25-kilogram explosive device near the Mehboob Ziarat check-post in Tank district. The bomb was positioned on a route intended for a security forces convoy, adding to the region's security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
