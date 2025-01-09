Left Menu

Auspicious Visit Turns Tragic: Stampede at Tirupati Temple

A deadly stampede at Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh, India, left six dead and 35 injured as thousands sought free visit passes. The incident, occurring amid an auspicious pilgrimage period, highlighted safety concerns. Amidst apologies and inquiries, Prime Minister Modi extended condolences to victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:33 IST
Auspicious Visit Turns Tragic: Stampede at Tirupati Temple
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh resulted in at least six fatalities and 35 injuries, officials reported on Thursday. Devout Hindus had gathered in large numbers, seeking free entry passes to the temple during an auspicious period that extends through January 19.

The stampede occurred as gates were opened, explained S. Venkateswar, the district's top revenue official. He noted that approximately 2,500 people surged forward, causing some to be trampled. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause, though ticket costs for the ancient temple visits are typically 300 rupees ($3.50).

Video footage from the incident, sourced from news agency ANI, shows police struggling to control the throngs who had queued early. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) expressed regret and pledged accountability for those responsible. Condolences were issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

