Auspicious Visit Turns Tragic: Stampede at Tirupati Temple
A deadly stampede at Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh, India, left six dead and 35 injured as thousands sought free visit passes. The incident, occurring amid an auspicious pilgrimage period, highlighted safety concerns. Amidst apologies and inquiries, Prime Minister Modi extended condolences to victims' families.
A tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh resulted in at least six fatalities and 35 injuries, officials reported on Thursday. Devout Hindus had gathered in large numbers, seeking free entry passes to the temple during an auspicious period that extends through January 19.
The stampede occurred as gates were opened, explained S. Venkateswar, the district's top revenue official. He noted that approximately 2,500 people surged forward, causing some to be trampled. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause, though ticket costs for the ancient temple visits are typically 300 rupees ($3.50).
Video footage from the incident, sourced from news agency ANI, shows police struggling to control the throngs who had queued early. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) expressed regret and pledged accountability for those responsible. Condolences were issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the bereaved families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tirupati
- stampede
- temple
- India
- Hindus
- Tirupati Temple
- TTD
- Narendra Modi
- Andhra Pradesh
- devotees
ALSO READ
Shankaracharya meets Bangladeshi Hindus, assures to raise concerns with govt
Tragic Accident at Raipur's Hindustan Coils: Two Crane Operators Perish
ISKCON Devotees Rally for Bangladesh's Hindus
From Refugees to Citizens: Pakistani Hindus Cast First Votes in Delhi
ISKCON Calls for Peace and Safety for Bangladeshi Hindus