China's Pledge of Stability for Chad

China has expressed strong support for Chad's safety and stability during a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The visit coincided with reports of gunfire in Chad, underscoring tensions in the African country.

Updated: 09-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:55 IST
China has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Chad's efforts to maintain safety and stability, as confirmed by the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.

The statement followed Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent trip to Chad, where his presence coincided with reports of gunfire, highlighting existing tensions in the nation.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson addressed these developments during a routine news briefing, emphasizing ongoing bilateral cooperation for peace and security in the African country.

