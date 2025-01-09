Convicted Murderer Re-Arrested After Nine Years on the Run
Delhi Police have re-arrested Kiran, a convicted murderer who evaded authorities for nine years. Originally convicted in 2007 for a 2004 kidnapping and murder, Kiran escaped during a two-week parole in 2016. Using a fake identity, he worked as a laborer across multiple states until his recent capture.
Delhi Police have apprehended Kiran, a murder convict who had been evading capture for nine years, officials announced on Thursday. Kiran, convicted in 2007, initially received a life sentence for the 2004 kidnapping and murder of a boy in Narela, committed after a failed ransom demand of Rs 2 lakh.
Released on a two-week parole in January 2016, Kiran became a fugitive. Over the years, police conducted extensive raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. Kiran survived by adopting a new identity as Kamal alias Pehlwan, working largely in labor-intensive jobs and frequently relocating.
A breakthrough in the case was achieved when police learned of Kiran's visit to his native village in Muzaffarnagar. This lead to his arrest, ending an intensive manhunt, police officials confirmed.
