Left Menu

Convicted Murderer Re-Arrested After Nine Years on the Run

Delhi Police have re-arrested Kiran, a convicted murderer who evaded authorities for nine years. Originally convicted in 2007 for a 2004 kidnapping and murder, Kiran escaped during a two-week parole in 2016. Using a fake identity, he worked as a laborer across multiple states until his recent capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:04 IST
Convicted Murderer Re-Arrested After Nine Years on the Run
Kiran
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended Kiran, a murder convict who had been evading capture for nine years, officials announced on Thursday. Kiran, convicted in 2007, initially received a life sentence for the 2004 kidnapping and murder of a boy in Narela, committed after a failed ransom demand of Rs 2 lakh.

Released on a two-week parole in January 2016, Kiran became a fugitive. Over the years, police conducted extensive raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. Kiran survived by adopting a new identity as Kamal alias Pehlwan, working largely in labor-intensive jobs and frequently relocating.

A breakthrough in the case was achieved when police learned of Kiran's visit to his native village in Muzaffarnagar. This lead to his arrest, ending an intensive manhunt, police officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025