Convicted Murderer Re-Arrested After Nine Years on the Run

Delhi Police have apprehended Kiran, a murder convict who had been evading capture for nine years, officials announced on Thursday. Kiran, convicted in 2007, initially received a life sentence for the 2004 kidnapping and murder of a boy in Narela, committed after a failed ransom demand of Rs 2 lakh.

Released on a two-week parole in January 2016, Kiran became a fugitive. Over the years, police conducted extensive raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. Kiran survived by adopting a new identity as Kamal alias Pehlwan, working largely in labor-intensive jobs and frequently relocating.

A breakthrough in the case was achieved when police learned of Kiran's visit to his native village in Muzaffarnagar. This lead to his arrest, ending an intensive manhunt, police officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)