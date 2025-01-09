Russia Asserts Strategic Interests in Arctic

The Kremlin made a statement on Thursday in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's remarks concerning Greenland and Canada. Moscow underscored the Arctic region as integral to Russia's strategic national interests.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that the Russian government is keenly observing the situation in the Arctic as it unfolds, which he described as 'dramatic developments'.

Peskov reiterated Russia's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Arctic, a region increasingly central to geopolitical attention.

