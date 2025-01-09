Left Menu

Russia Asserts Strategic Interests in Arctic

The Kremlin, addressing recent comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about Greenland and Canada, affirmed the Arctic as part of Russia's strategic national interests. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Moscow's focus on the region's developments and its pursuit of peace and stability.

Updated: 09-01-2025 15:15 IST
  • Russia

The Kremlin made a statement on Thursday in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's remarks concerning Greenland and Canada. Moscow underscored the Arctic region as integral to Russia's strategic national interests.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that the Russian government is keenly observing the situation in the Arctic as it unfolds, which he described as 'dramatic developments'.

Peskov reiterated Russia's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Arctic, a region increasingly central to geopolitical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

