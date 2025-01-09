Left Menu

Capture of Nandu Gang Sharpshooters: A Major Breakthrough

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has captured two notorious sharpshooters from the Nandu Gang, involved in several heinous crimes, including a triple murder case in Panchkula, Haryana. Arrested in Bangalore, the duo's capture followed extensive raids across multiple states, with the police recovering significant evidence.

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two deadly sharpshooters belonging to the notorious Nandu Gang. These individuals, wanted in connection with a triple murder in Haryana's Panchkula, were apprehended in Bangalore during a tactical operation conducted on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

The nabbed suspects, Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gehlot, have been linked to multiple criminal activities, including audacious daylight murders in Delhi and other high-profile crimes. The arrests follow a series of intensive operations by law enforcement, with police teams conducting raids across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Karnataka.

Further investigations led to the recovery of three mobile phones and two lakh rupees in cash, which are now being scrutinized for additional links to the gang's criminal network. Sahil's criminal journey began with a robbery case in Najafgarh and escalated under the influence of the gang after meeting a prominent member during his initial detention.

