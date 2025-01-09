Real Estate Giant Fined for Failing Home Deliveries

In a landmark decision, the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has mandated a real estate developer to refund around Rs 2.93 crore to an aggrieved consumer. The ruling comes after the company failed to deliver possession of flats in a Gurugram project.

The commission, led by President Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and judicial member Pinki, also levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh for causing mental agony and harassment to the buyer. The consumer, who had invested about Rs 2.43 crore in 2013, still awaits the promised flats.

The commission dismissed the real estate developer's argument regarding jurisdiction and cited their failure over more than 11 years to hand over the units. Moreover, the realtor's claims about delays due to external factors like government orders were rejected. The consumer body's order insists on refunding the amount along with additional litigation costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)