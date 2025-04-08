Delhi's Housing Revolution: 52,000 Flats for Slum Dwellers

The Delhi government is taking a historic step to allocate 52,000 flats to slum dwellers, announced Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. She highlighted this initiative during a series of development project inaugurations in Shalimarbagh, marking a new era for the city's marginalised communities.

Chief Minister Gupta stated that after years of neglect, "acche din" or good days have arrived for slum dwellers. The BJP government aims to address the infrastructure deficits, providing roads, drains, and essential sanitation facilities within these settlements, which have long suffered from inadequate living standards.

Despite past political disputes between the AAP and the BJP-led Centre delaying these housing projects, Gupta assures residents of the improvements ahead. The government is also tackling other issues such as drug trafficking in slum areas, aiming for a comprehensive upliftment of these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)