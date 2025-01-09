Naxals Surrender in Karnataka: A Step Towards Peace

In a significant development, six naxals surrendered in Karnataka in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 8. They were taken to a special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday.

The group, comprising members from various regions, underwent medical examinations at Victoria Hospital in the city before appearing in court. The Chikkamagaluru police ensured their safe escort to the NIA special court.

The state government's rehabilitation efforts are in full swing, offering each surrendee Rs three lakh and additional support to aid their transition into mainstream society. This move highlights a shift towards peace and integration.

