Left Menu

Naxals Surrender in Karnataka: A Step Towards Peace

Six naxals surrendered in Karnataka, marking a significant move away from insurgency. They were escorted to the NIA special court by Chikkamagaluru police after medical checks. The state government is facilitating their rehabilitation, offering them financial support to reintegrate into society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:43 IST
Naxals Surrender in Karnataka: A Step Towards Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, six naxals surrendered in Karnataka in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 8. They were taken to a special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday.

The group, comprising members from various regions, underwent medical examinations at Victoria Hospital in the city before appearing in court. The Chikkamagaluru police ensured their safe escort to the NIA special court.

The state government's rehabilitation efforts are in full swing, offering each surrendee Rs three lakh and additional support to aid their transition into mainstream society. This move highlights a shift towards peace and integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025