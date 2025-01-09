Naxals Surrender in Karnataka: A Step Towards Peace
Six naxals surrendered in Karnataka, marking a significant move away from insurgency. They were escorted to the NIA special court by Chikkamagaluru police after medical checks. The state government is facilitating their rehabilitation, offering them financial support to reintegrate into society.
In a significant development, six naxals surrendered in Karnataka in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 8. They were taken to a special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday.
The group, comprising members from various regions, underwent medical examinations at Victoria Hospital in the city before appearing in court. The Chikkamagaluru police ensured their safe escort to the NIA special court.
The state government's rehabilitation efforts are in full swing, offering each surrendee Rs three lakh and additional support to aid their transition into mainstream society. This move highlights a shift towards peace and integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
