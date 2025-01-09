Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Backed Weapon Smuggling Ring

The Punjab Police have dismantled a weapon smuggling racket operated by Manjot Singh from Dubai, arresting Gurpreet Singh in India. The operation seized pistols and cartridges, revealing a network using drones for cross-border weapon drops. Manjot is also wanted in a drugs case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:12 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police claimed to have dismantled a weapon smuggling racket tied to Pakistan, apprehending one key operative, Gurpreet Singh, as reported on Thursday.

According to Gaurav Yadav, the Director General of Police, the smuggling operation was orchestrated by the absconding Manjot Singh, alias Mannu, from Dubai. Singh was arrested with three sophisticated pistols and cartridges, highlighting the severity of the operation.

Investigation revealed Manjot Singh is the mastermind behind the network, using encrypted apps to liaise with Pakistani associates. Gurpreet, caught en route to deliver weaponry, allegedly retrieved contraband via drones and supplied local gangsters under Manjot's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

