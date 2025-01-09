Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Backed Weapon Smuggling Ring
The Punjab Police have dismantled a weapon smuggling racket operated by Manjot Singh from Dubai, arresting Gurpreet Singh in India. The operation seized pistols and cartridges, revealing a network using drones for cross-border weapon drops. Manjot is also wanted in a drugs case.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police claimed to have dismantled a weapon smuggling racket tied to Pakistan, apprehending one key operative, Gurpreet Singh, as reported on Thursday.
According to Gaurav Yadav, the Director General of Police, the smuggling operation was orchestrated by the absconding Manjot Singh, alias Mannu, from Dubai. Singh was arrested with three sophisticated pistols and cartridges, highlighting the severity of the operation.
Investigation revealed Manjot Singh is the mastermind behind the network, using encrypted apps to liaise with Pakistani associates. Gurpreet, caught en route to deliver weaponry, allegedly retrieved contraband via drones and supplied local gangsters under Manjot's directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP seeks Karnataka Governor's intervention in arrest of MLC CT Ravi, demands inquiry
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
Four arrested for alleged attack on Christmas carol party
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case: Arvind Kejriwal
12-yr-old girl murdered in Thane: Main accused arrested; 3 held so far