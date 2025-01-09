Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Backed Weapon Smuggling Ring

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police claimed to have dismantled a weapon smuggling racket tied to Pakistan, apprehending one key operative, Gurpreet Singh, as reported on Thursday.

According to Gaurav Yadav, the Director General of Police, the smuggling operation was orchestrated by the absconding Manjot Singh, alias Mannu, from Dubai. Singh was arrested with three sophisticated pistols and cartridges, highlighting the severity of the operation.

Investigation revealed Manjot Singh is the mastermind behind the network, using encrypted apps to liaise with Pakistani associates. Gurpreet, caught en route to deliver weaponry, allegedly retrieved contraband via drones and supplied local gangsters under Manjot's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)