Bangladesh Denies Mistreatment Allegations in Fishermen Dispute
Bangladesh's government firmly denied claims made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging mistreatment of Indian fishermen detained in Bangladesh. The Foreign Ministry called the accusations baseless and urged all parties to avoid unfounded remarks that hinder bilateral cooperation and mutual respect.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a strong rebuttal, Bangladesh dismissed allegations of mistreatment of Indian fishermen as 'baseless and fabricated'. This response follows claims by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the condition of recently released fishermen.
The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry expressed 'utter dismay and deep disappointment' over these claims, urging restraint from all parties involved to maintain the 'spirit of bilateral cooperation and mutual respect'. Banerjee had alleged physical mistreatment of the fishermen during their detention, claims Bangladesh has rigorously denied.
Highlighting bilateral cooperation, Bangladesh noted the successful reciprocal repatriation of fishermen and their vessels, emphasizing the collaborative resolution of humanitarian issues between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee to Visit Sandeshkhali Amidst Controversies
Mamata Banerjee Announces Holidays and Reviews Ganga Sagar Preparations
Mamata Banerjee's Landmark Visit to Sandeshkhali
Mamata Banerjee's Caution: Fires Threaten Durgapur Bridge Structure
Mamata Banerjee's Tunes: A Melodic Tribute at Pithe Puli Festival