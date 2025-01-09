Nigeria and China Strengthen Ties with Strategic Partnerships

Nigeria and China are set to deepen their cooperation in areas including clean energy, defence, and finance. This announcement came as China pledged its support for Nigeria's issuance of Panda bonds, intended to fund infrastructure projects, according to foreign ministers of both countries.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar and China's Wang Yi discussed regional security challenges during Wang's visit to Nigeria, part of a broader African tour designed to increase Beijing's already significant influence on the continent. The visit follows key exchanges, such as intergovernmental committee talks and the Nigerian president's visit to China.

An elevation of bilateral relations to a 'comprehensive strategic partnership' has been declared. Additionally, China is considering Nigeria's request to expand their currency swap agreement, with a commitment from China to back African nations at the United Nations Security Council for regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)