Amit Shah Reviews BPR&D's Role in Modernizing Indian Police and Implementing New Criminal Laws

Shri Shah emphasized the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach, involving all tiers of governance, academia, and the private sector, to drive impactful reforms.

Amit Shah Reviews BPR&D's Role in Modernizing Indian Police and Implementing New Criminal Laws
The Union Home Minister assured the Bureau of complete support in achieving its goals, encouraging innovative solutions and efficient implementation strategies. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHomeAffairs)
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, chaired a detailed review meeting at the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) in New Delhi. The session included participation from the Union Home Secretary, Director General of BPR&D, and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and BPR&D.

Shri Amit Shah evaluated the progress and future strategies of BPR&D’s six divisions, along with outlying units like the Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT) Bhopal and Central Detective Training Institutes (CDTIs). Special emphasis was placed on BPR&D's efforts to facilitate the implementation of New Criminal Laws (NCL).

Transforming Indian Police into SMART Forces

The Home Minister reiterated the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Indian police forces SMART—Strict and Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, and Tech-savvy and Trained. Shri Shah underlined the importance of equipping police forces with intellectual, physical, and organizational resources to address contemporary challenges in policing and internal security. Key Directives and Focus Areas

Modus Operandi Bureau Enhancements:

Collaboration among BPR&D, NCRB, prison officials, and forensic experts to analyze crime patterns.

Research into grassroots-level policing challenges to develop targeted solutions.

Global Collaborations and Research Expansion:

Strengthen partnerships with international institutions for advanced research and development.

Broaden the scope of BPR&D’s studies and publications to maximize their impact on police modernization and public perception.

NCL Implementation and Modernization:

Applauded the Bureau for its role in NCL training and the modernization of police and prison systems.

Directed BPR&D to streamline operations to address the unique needs of all criminal justice pillars.

'Make in India' for Policing Needs:

Focus on indigenization of technology and tools to meet law enforcement requirements.

Enhance coordination with States, UTs, and other stakeholders to identify and resolve systemic issues.

Expanded Outreach and Stakeholder Engagement

Shri Shah emphasized the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach, involving all tiers of governance, academia, and the private sector, to drive impactful reforms. He urged the Bureau to integrate findings into actionable recommendations for police forces across the country.

Assurances of Support

The Union Home Minister assured the Bureau of complete support in achieving its goals, encouraging innovative solutions and efficient implementation strategies. The focus remains on making the Indian police force not only capable of handling current challenges but also well-prepared for emerging threats.

Future Roadmap

BPR&D’s roadmap includes furthering police modernization, enhancing training standards, integrating advanced technology, and fostering collaborations to ensure effective criminal justice and public safety.

This strategic review marks another step in strengthening India’s law enforcement framework while aligning with the vision of SMART policing.

