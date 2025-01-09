Left Menu

India's Passport Plummets in Global Rankings Amidst International Mobility Shifts

India's ranking in the Henley Passport Index has slipped to 85, reflecting downward mobility trends. The index, topped by Singapore, evaluates global passport strengths. Despite India's decline, nations like China have climbed, highlighting shifting global dynamics. The U.S. saw a significant drop, adding to the volatility in passport rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India's passport has experienced a noticeable decline, dropping five places to rank 85th globally in the Henley Passport Index, as disclosed by Henley & Partners on Wednesday. The index continues to be led by Singapore, marking its second consecutive year at the top.

The Henley Passport Index, informed by exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), stands as a pivotal reference for evaluating global mobility. It covers 199 passports and 227 destinations, making it a crucial tool for global citizens and states to assess passport power.

The report highlights significant shifts, such as the U.S. dropping from 2nd in 2015 to 9th in 2025, while China has improved significantly, moving from 94th to 60th position, owing to increased visa-free access. This dynamic landscape indicates rising interest in alternative citizenship options, with American nationals leading in applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

