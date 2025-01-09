India's Passport Plummets in Global Rankings Amidst International Mobility Shifts

India's passport has experienced a noticeable decline, dropping five places to rank 85th globally in the Henley Passport Index, as disclosed by Henley & Partners on Wednesday. The index continues to be led by Singapore, marking its second consecutive year at the top.

The Henley Passport Index, informed by exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), stands as a pivotal reference for evaluating global mobility. It covers 199 passports and 227 destinations, making it a crucial tool for global citizens and states to assess passport power.

The report highlights significant shifts, such as the U.S. dropping from 2nd in 2015 to 9th in 2025, while China has improved significantly, moving from 94th to 60th position, owing to increased visa-free access. This dynamic landscape indicates rising interest in alternative citizenship options, with American nationals leading in applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)