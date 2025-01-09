Gauhati High Court Bar Battle: Relocation Row in Assam
The Gauhati High Court Bar Association has opposed the Assam government's decision to relocate the high court from central Guwahati to North Guwahati, citing issues of accessibility and infrastructure. Concerns are raised over lack of stakeholder consultation and premature land acquisition before the completion of necessary infrastructure projects.
The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) has strongly opposed the Assam government's plan to move the high court complex from its present location in central Guwahati to the northern bank of the Brahmaputra. An extraordinary meeting was held by the GHCBA to address this contentious decision.
According to the Bar Association, the legal community unanimously rejects the move due to concerns over access, infrastructure, and insufficient stakeholder consultation. It was highlighted that previous promises from the chief minister about delaying the relocation until a critical bridge project is completed were ignored as land is already being acquired for a judicial township at Rangmahal.
The GHCBA condemned what it termed unilateral action by the government, pointing out that moving to a remote, underdeveloped area could severely disrupt legal proceedings and negatively impact both legal professionals and litigants. The group has vowed to escalate its protest to top judicial and executive bodies, seeking urgent discussions with the chief minister and chief justice to halt the relocation plans.
