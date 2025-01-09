Guided Destruction: Russia's Aerial Bombing Campaign in Ukraine
Russia has launched over 51,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine in the past three years, significantly impacting Ukrainian defenses. These bombs, cheaper than missiles and difficult to intercept, have intensified assaults in eastern regions. Ukrainian officials highlight the strategic targeting of carrying warplanes as a countermeasure.
Russia has intensified its offensive against Ukraine by deploying over 51,000 guided aerial bombs since launching its full-scale invasion nearly three years ago, according to the Ukrainian air force.
These guided bombs, known for their precision and destructiveness, utilize Soviet-era technology enhanced with wings and satellite navigation, making them harder to intercept than traditional weapons.
On Wednesday, Russia's deployment of two guided bombs on Zaporizhzhia resulted in 13 fatalities, marking the deadliest attack this year. Ukrainian officials emphasize the need to target the bomb-carrying warplanes and their airfields as a critical response strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
