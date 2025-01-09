Left Menu

Guided Destruction: Russia's Aerial Bombing Campaign in Ukraine

Russia has launched over 51,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine in the past three years, significantly impacting Ukrainian defenses. These bombs, cheaper than missiles and difficult to intercept, have intensified assaults in eastern regions. Ukrainian officials highlight the strategic targeting of carrying warplanes as a countermeasure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:49 IST
Guided Destruction: Russia's Aerial Bombing Campaign in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has intensified its offensive against Ukraine by deploying over 51,000 guided aerial bombs since launching its full-scale invasion nearly three years ago, according to the Ukrainian air force.

These guided bombs, known for their precision and destructiveness, utilize Soviet-era technology enhanced with wings and satellite navigation, making them harder to intercept than traditional weapons.

On Wednesday, Russia's deployment of two guided bombs on Zaporizhzhia resulted in 13 fatalities, marking the deadliest attack this year. Ukrainian officials emphasize the need to target the bomb-carrying warplanes and their airfields as a critical response strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

