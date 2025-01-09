Supreme Decision Looms for Trump Amid Sentencing Controversy

New York's highest court dismissed Donald Trump's request to postpone the sentencing related to his criminal conviction on Thursday, shifting the focus to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump's legal team had sought to prevent sentencing scheduled for Friday in a Manhattan courtroom, following allegations involving hush money payments to a porn star.

Manhattan prosecutors filed opposition to Trump's stay request at the Supreme Court, with District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office asserting that such intervention was unwarranted before the trial court's final judgment or an appellate review of the conviction. Trump's potential sentencing looms just 10 days before his looming presidential inauguration.

Despite Trump's plea for proceedings to halt, citing presidential immunity, the trial judge indicated no inclination towards a custodial sentence. As Trump's legal actions unfold, they challenge the balance between presidential responsibilities and legal accountability, spotlighting the tensions between political duties and the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)