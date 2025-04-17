Vice President Questions Legal Immunity in High Court Cash Scandal

In a startling revelation, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has voiced his concerns regarding an ongoing investigation into a case involving burnt cash found at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence. He questioned the absence of an FIR, suggesting that certain entities are enjoying legal immunity beyond the constitutional provisions.

The Supreme Court has initiated an in-house probe, but Dhankhar highlighted its lack of legal standing, stressing that true investigations are the domain of the executive and calling for public transparency in the judicial process. The Vice President's comments reflect the growing public unease regarding accountability within the judiciary.

Underscoring his point, Dhankhar cited a Lokpal decision permitting investigations against high court judges, only to be stayed by the apex court. His remarks call for an institution free from immunity, emphasizing that transparency safeguards integrity within the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)