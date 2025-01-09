Left Menu

SpaceX and Italy: The Telecoms Security Debate

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is in talks with private entities, including Elon Musk's SpaceX, about Italy's telecoms security system. Meloni has not held private discussions with Musk and emphasizes national interest. The potential deal, stirring political debate, would address data protection via private companies.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has confirmed that the government is engaged in discussions with several private companies, such as Elon Musk's SpaceX, about Italy's telecoms security system. At a press conference, Meloni denied ever having privately conferred with Musk on this issue.

She stated that decisions are evaluated through a national interest lens, underscoring that the discussions concerning the project with SpaceX, reportedly valued at 1.5 billion Euros (USD 1.6 billion), are still in the investigative phase. The move has prompted objections from Italy's opposition, wary of entrusting communications oversight to a Musk-owned entity.

If finalized, SpaceX would offer encryption services for Italy's government and communications infrastructure for military and emergency services. Meloni emphasized the lack of public alternatives for such technologies, pointing out the risk of data falling into the wrong hands if not properly secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

