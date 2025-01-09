NIA Offers Rs 5 Lakh Reward for Gangster Harpreet Singh's Arrest
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of gangster Harpreet Singh, wanted for a grenade attack in Chandigarh. The agency has ensured confidentiality for informers and released contact details for submitting information.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of notorious gangster Harpreet Singh. Singh is being sought in connection with a recent hand grenade attack in a Chandigarh neighborhood.
The NIA, committed to maintaining anonymity for any informants, released an official statement on Thursday revealing the cash reward. Individuals with information about Harpreet Singh—also known by aliases Happy, Happy Passia, or Jora—are urged to contact control rooms in Delhi or Chandigarh.
The case, registered on October 1, 2024, involves an attack on a Sector 10/D residence in Chandigarh. The investigation agency has disseminated photographs and contact details to facilitate the capture of Singh, an absconder in this case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chandigarh: A Beacon of India's Democratic Spirit
Cracking Down on Amritsar's Narco-Terror Network: Grenade Attacks and Arrests
Powering Change: Eminent Electricity's Expansion to Chandigarh
Tragic Collision in Fog: Two Dead on Hisar-Chandigarh Road
Chandigarh University Ushers New AI-Enabled Campus Revolution in Uttar Pradesh