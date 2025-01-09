NIA Offers Rs 5 Lakh Reward for Gangster Harpreet Singh's Arrest

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of notorious gangster Harpreet Singh. Singh is being sought in connection with a recent hand grenade attack in a Chandigarh neighborhood.

The NIA, committed to maintaining anonymity for any informants, released an official statement on Thursday revealing the cash reward. Individuals with information about Harpreet Singh—also known by aliases Happy, Happy Passia, or Jora—are urged to contact control rooms in Delhi or Chandigarh.

The case, registered on October 1, 2024, involves an attack on a Sector 10/D residence in Chandigarh. The investigation agency has disseminated photographs and contact details to facilitate the capture of Singh, an absconder in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)