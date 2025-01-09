Shivraj Singh Chouhan Advocates for 'One Nation, One Election'
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged Assam residents to back the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative to ensure uninterrupted governance. Inaugurating 50,000 houses under PMAY-G, he emphasized rural development and distributed agricultural equipment, aligning with the government's vision of nationwide progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the people of Assam to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.
Speaking at an official function where farm equipment and over 50,000 homes were handed over, Chouhan expressed concerns about the frequent elections that hinder development.
He emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing rural infrastructure, with a focus on housing and agricultural productivity, aligning with broader rural upliftment visions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Khomarpada: A Model for Rural Development in Maharashtra
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Advocates Rural Development and Inclusivity
Indo Farm Equipment's IPO Sparks Frenzy with Sixfold Subscription
Indo Farm Equipment Secures Rs 78 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Charts Roadmap for Rural Development in 2025, Advocates Holistic State-Centre Collaboration