Shivraj Singh Chouhan Advocates for 'One Nation, One Election'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the people of Assam to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.

Speaking at an official function where farm equipment and over 50,000 homes were handed over, Chouhan expressed concerns about the frequent elections that hinder development.

He emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing rural infrastructure, with a focus on housing and agricultural productivity, aligning with broader rural upliftment visions.

