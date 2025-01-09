Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Advocates for 'One Nation, One Election'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged Assam residents to back the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative to ensure uninterrupted governance. Inaugurating 50,000 houses under PMAY-G, he emphasized rural development and distributed agricultural equipment, aligning with the government's vision of nationwide progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the people of Assam to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.

Speaking at an official function where farm equipment and over 50,000 homes were handed over, Chouhan expressed concerns about the frequent elections that hinder development.

He emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing rural infrastructure, with a focus on housing and agricultural productivity, aligning with broader rural upliftment visions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

