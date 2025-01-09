Tamil Nadu Appeals for Fishermen's Release

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene following the arrest of 10 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen were apprehended on January 8, 2025, along with their fishing boat, as they operated near Karaikal, Puducherry.

Stalin expressed concern over the plight of the fishermen, highlighting that six of them hail from various districts in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister pointed out that the arrest severely impacts the livelihood of these men and their families who rely solely on fishing.

Currently, 102 fishermen and 210 fishing boats remain in Sri Lankan custody. Stalin has urged the central government to initiate diplomatic efforts to ensure their prompt release and bring them back alongside their boats.

