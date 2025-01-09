Left Menu

Outrage in Madhya Pradesh Over Mob Attack on Minor: Authorities Crack Down

A minor boy in Madhya Pradesh was stripped by a mob that forced entry into his home. Authorities have arrested six individuals and charged them under the POCSO Act. The attack stemmed from a personal dispute, and a viral video has brought widespread attention to the case.

Updated: 09-01-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:31 IST

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a minor boy was attacked and stripped by a mob of around 25 people who invaded his home on January 4. The incident has incited widespread outrage and calls for swift justice.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has demanded strict action from the police, who have already arrested six assailants. An FIR has been filed based on CCTV evidence, identifying a total of nine suspects.

A video capturing the event went viral on social media, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The attack was reportedly the result of a long-standing dispute between two individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

