Left Menu

Panic in Amritsar as Loud Boom Causes Stir

A loud noise in Amritsar sparked concern, initially feared to be an explosion. Police clarified it was a car radiator burst from a vehicle belonging to an assistant sub-inspector. No injuries were reported. This follows recent grenade incidents in the area, heightening tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:35 IST
Panic in Amritsar as Loud Boom Causes Stir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A loud sound near the Gumtala police chowki in Punjab's Amritsar district on Thursday evening caused panic among locals. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the noise, initially suspected to be an explosion, was clarified by the police as a car radiator burst.

The vehicle, a 2008 model belonging to an assistant sub-inspector, experienced coolant leakage and a cracked windshield due to the radiator mishap, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Shiv Darshan Singh.

This incident follows previous grenade blasts in the region, with one occurring last month outside the Islamabad police station and another at Bakshiwala police post in Gurdaspur district, adding to local apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025