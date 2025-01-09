Panic in Amritsar as Loud Boom Causes Stir
A loud noise in Amritsar sparked concern, initially feared to be an explosion. Police clarified it was a car radiator burst from a vehicle belonging to an assistant sub-inspector. No injuries were reported. This follows recent grenade incidents in the area, heightening tensions.
A loud sound near the Gumtala police chowki in Punjab's Amritsar district on Thursday evening caused panic among locals. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the noise, initially suspected to be an explosion, was clarified by the police as a car radiator burst.
The vehicle, a 2008 model belonging to an assistant sub-inspector, experienced coolant leakage and a cracked windshield due to the radiator mishap, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Shiv Darshan Singh.
This incident follows previous grenade blasts in the region, with one occurring last month outside the Islamabad police station and another at Bakshiwala police post in Gurdaspur district, adding to local apprehensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
