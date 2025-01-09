Diplomatic Talks: Cyprus's Strategic Role in Regional Security

In a bid to enhance regional security, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides engaged in discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, highlighting Cyprus's pivotal role in the area.

Although media access was restricted, reports indicate bin Zayed's previously unannounced visit focused on regional challenges like the Syrian conflict. Renewed emphasis was placed on Cyprus's maritime aid corridor established in early 2024 to support Gaza.

Protesters assembled near the presidential palace during Herzog's visit, brandishing Palestinian flags and expressing dissent against his presence, reflecting regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)