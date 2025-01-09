Diplomatic Talks: Cyprus's Strategic Role in Regional Security
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss regional security. Unannounced, bin Zayed's visit covered topics such as Syria's regional impact and cooperation opportunities. Cypriot aid to Gaza through a maritime corridor was highlighted.
- Country:
- Cyprus
In a bid to enhance regional security, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides engaged in discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, highlighting Cyprus's pivotal role in the area.
Although media access was restricted, reports indicate bin Zayed's previously unannounced visit focused on regional challenges like the Syrian conflict. Renewed emphasis was placed on Cyprus's maritime aid corridor established in early 2024 to support Gaza.
Protesters assembled near the presidential palace during Herzog's visit, brandishing Palestinian flags and expressing dissent against his presence, reflecting regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
