Tensions Escalate: Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza Hit by Israeli Missiles

Israeli missiles struck the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza, targeting Hamas fighters allegedly using the facility. The attack destroyed key hospital departments, prompting evacuation but no casualties were reported. The Palestinian foreign ministry and Hamas condemned the strike, while Israel accused Hamas of exploiting civilian structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Israeli missiles hit the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza, destroying the emergency and reception department according to Gaza health officials. The Israeli military claims the attack targeted Hamas fighters reportedly operating within the facility.

Following a warning call allegedly from Israeli security, the hospital was evacuated, with no casualties reported. The Palestinian authorities and Hamas strongly condemned the strike, accusing Israel of crippling Gaza's healthcare infrastructure.

This attack underscores the broader conflict post-Hamas' October 7 assault on southern Israel. Amidst mutual accusations of exploiting civilian venues, Gaza's situation remains dire, with extensive destruction and displacement witnessed across the enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

