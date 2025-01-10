Left Menu

Navigating Syria's New Era: Europe Reconsiders Sanctions

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is visiting Syria to assess its transition post-Assad's ousting by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Tajani advocates for reviewing European sanctions on Syria and ensuring minority rights under HTS leadership. The discussions involve international collaboration for Syria's stabilization and potential private investments in health care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-01-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 00:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani embarks on a pivotal visit to Syria as the nation embarks on a new era following President Bashar Assad's removal by Islamist insurgents. Tajani aims to encourage Syria's political transition and calls for a reevaluation of European sanctions on Damascus.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Rome with foreign officials from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States, Tajani emphasized the need for international coordination in the post-Assad landscape. Italy plans to propose private investments in Syrian healthcare to support the population during this transition.

During talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European counterparts, Tajani highlighted the importance of upholding equal rights for all Syrians, particularly for Christian minorities under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's authority. As Tajani prepares for his visit, he remains optimistic about the initial positive signals from Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

