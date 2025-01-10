Navigating Syria's New Era: Europe Reconsiders Sanctions

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani embarks on a pivotal visit to Syria as the nation embarks on a new era following President Bashar Assad's removal by Islamist insurgents. Tajani aims to encourage Syria's political transition and calls for a reevaluation of European sanctions on Damascus.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Rome with foreign officials from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States, Tajani emphasized the need for international coordination in the post-Assad landscape. Italy plans to propose private investments in Syrian healthcare to support the population during this transition.

During talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European counterparts, Tajani highlighted the importance of upholding equal rights for all Syrians, particularly for Christian minorities under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's authority. As Tajani prepares for his visit, he remains optimistic about the initial positive signals from Damascus.

