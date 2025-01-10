Left Menu

New York Court Upholds Sentencing in Trump Hush Money Case

New York's highest court has declined to block Donald Trump's sentencing for his hush money case, leaving the US Supreme Court as his final option to prevent the Friday hearing. Trump's legal team argues the sentencing disrupts his presidential transition, while prosecutors emphasize the public interest in proceeding.

New York's highest court on Thursday declined a request to block Donald Trump's impending sentencing in his hush money case, setting the stage for the US Supreme Court as his last hope to prevent the hearing scheduled for Friday. The Court of Appeals judge issued a brief order denying Trump's legal team's plea.

Trump's lawyers had petitioned the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking to halt the sentencing after New York courts refused to delay the proceedings. In his trial last May, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying records to cover a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, which Trump denies was unlawful.

Manhattan prosecutors argued against any further delays, citing compelling public interest in proceeding with the sentencing. They contend Trump's duties as President-elect do not prevent him from attending virtually, and his claims of political motivation lack sufficient support to delay justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

