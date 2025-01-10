Left Menu

U.N. Condemns Australia's Offshore Detention Practices

The U.N. Human Rights Committee found Australia violated a treaty by detaining asylum seekers, including minors, on Nauru. Despite refugee status, they faced poor conditions and lack of legal recourse. The U.N. demands compensation and policy changes, emphasizing Australia's accountability for offshore facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 01:04 IST
The United Nations Human Rights Committee has issued a damning statement against Australia's immigration policy, accusing it of human rights violations. The committee found that asylum seekers, including minors, were unlawfully detained on the island of Nauru, despite having been granted refugee status.

In scrutinizing Australia's strict immigration policies, the committee found that arbitrary detention and denial of legal recourse were in breach of the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Although Australia argued the detentions fell outside its jurisdiction, the U.N. declared the Nauru facility within Australia's legal responsibilities due to its role in financing and constructing the detention center.

The committee's statement, which follows a 2016 complaint, also highlighted the adverse conditions faced by the detainees, noting a deterioration in health, including access to essential services like healthcare and sufficient water. The U.N. has called for compensation and legal actions to prevent future violations while asserting that offshore operations do not exempt Australia from accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

