U.N. Condemns Australia's Offshore Detention Practices

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has issued a damning statement against Australia's immigration policy, accusing it of human rights violations. The committee found that asylum seekers, including minors, were unlawfully detained on the island of Nauru, despite having been granted refugee status.

In scrutinizing Australia's strict immigration policies, the committee found that arbitrary detention and denial of legal recourse were in breach of the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Although Australia argued the detentions fell outside its jurisdiction, the U.N. declared the Nauru facility within Australia's legal responsibilities due to its role in financing and constructing the detention center.

The committee's statement, which follows a 2016 complaint, also highlighted the adverse conditions faced by the detainees, noting a deterioration in health, including access to essential services like healthcare and sufficient water. The U.N. has called for compensation and legal actions to prevent future violations while asserting that offshore operations do not exempt Australia from accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)