Federal Judge Overturns Biden's LGBTQ+ Protections Under Title IX

A federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's Title IX rules meant to expand LGBTQ+ protections, citing overreach. The 1,500-page regulation was previously halted in 26 states. Critics argue that it overstepped presidential authority and violated free speech. The decision could pave the way for policy shifts under a potential Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 01:37 IST
A federal judge has nationwide invalidated the Biden administration's Title IX rules, aimed at expanding protections for LGBTQ+ students. The decision indicates that the administration may have overstepped its authority in implementing the rules, which were previously contested in several states.

US District Judge Danny C. Reeves dismissed the 1,500-page regulation, describing it as 'fatally' flawed due to legal deficiencies. The rule had sparked significant controversy, receiving criticism from conservative groups while LGBTQ+ advocates saw it as progressive.

This ruling could lead to significant policy shifts, given President Trump's earlier promise to dismantle these rules immediately. The decision, prompted by a lawsuit from several states, calls for a return to Title IX's previous interpretation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

