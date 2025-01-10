Biden Sees Progress in Gaza Ceasefire Efforts
President Joe Biden expressed optimism about a potential Gaza ceasefire, stating significant progress is being made in negotiations between Israel and Hamas. He also mentioned a conversation with Lebanon's new president, Joseph Aoun, praising his efforts towards stability.
On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed hope for an impending ceasefire in Gaza, citing substantial advancements in talks between Israel and Hamas.
Biden underscored the efforts made by negotiators to reach an accord, signaling a movement towards peace in the region.
In a notable diplomatic exchange, he commended Lebanon's new president, Joseph Aoun, calling him 'a first-rate guy' and acknowledging his dedication to fostering stability. Biden's remarks highlight the ongoing diplomatic undertakings in the Middle East.
