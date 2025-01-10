Left Menu

South Korean Leader's Impeachment Saga: A Nation on Edge

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment by the Constitutional Court. His lawyer asserts that Yoon will accept the court's decision, even removal. Amid a separate criminal investigation alleging insurrection, Yoon views arrest attempts as political. Protests by supporters and opponents of Yoon persist despite frigid conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 06:00 IST
South Korea stands at a political crossroads as President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment case unfolds before the Constitutional Court. The suspended leader, represented by his counsel, has pledged to abide by the court's decision, even if it results in his removal from office.

The turmoil follows accusations in a separate criminal probe that Yoon orchestrated an insurrection attempt through a December martial law bid, marking the first arrest warrant for a sitting president. Despite defiant acts against legal summons, Yoon insists his moves were a response to 'anti-state' elements threatening democracy.

As legal and political battles rage, hundreds protest tirelessly outside Yoon's residence, disregarding the harsh Korean winter. The nation's gaze remains fixed on unfolding events that some fear could escalate into deeper societal divisions or ideological conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

