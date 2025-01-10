Alec Baldwin Sues Over 'Rust' Shooting Case

Alec Baldwin, on Thursday, initiated legal proceedings against New Mexico prosecutors, sheriff's office officials, and others who took him to trial following the fatal 'Rust' shooting incident in 2021, accusing them of malicious prosecution and civil rights violations.

This lawsuit, submitted to a Santa Fe court, comes after his July manslaughter trial was dramatically dismissed. A judge in the New Mexico capital determined that the prosecutor and sheriff's office failed to disclose evidence related to the source of a live round that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin's legal action, which names prosecutor Kari Morrissey and Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Corporal Alexandria Hancock, is one of at least a dozen civil lawsuits filed in the aftermath of Hutchins' death. The incident has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and led to renewed calls for greater firearm safety measures on film sets.

(With inputs from agencies.)